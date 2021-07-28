NYS to implement vaccine or test mandate for state employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again, New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo, said state workers who are not vaccinated will need to be tested weekly for the coronavirus come Labor Day.

“We are working with our unions to implement this quickly and fairly,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In New York, the Civil Service Employee Association, also known as CSEA, represents nearly 70,000 state employees and supports this vaccine or test policy. President Mary Sullivan spoke with the governor today.

“He assured me that there would be testing sites which will be free as they have been in the past,” said Sullivan.

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association’s President said he was blindsided by the governor’s announcement.

“We’re surprised by it,” explained Thomas H. Mungeer, President of NYSTPBA. “So we are exploring our legal options to see exactly where we stand. We are willing to sit down with the Governor’s Office. We believe this is a change in the terms and conditions of employment. And we have no problem sitting down and discussing this matter.”

State lawmakers will also be following this mandate.

“Speaker Heastie just sent a memo to all the members and I think to the public as well, that these rules also apply to the Assembly as well, and I’m glad to see that,” explained Assemblyman John McDonald.

The governor also announced today that those who work in state run hospitals and are patient-facing are required be vaccinated.

“There will be no testing option for patient-facing healthcare workers,” stated Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo is encouraging all local governments to implement similar vaccine-or-test mandates as well.