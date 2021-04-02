NYS still waiting on a budget deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heading into the weekend, a state budget deal has not yet been reached.

Overnight, a group of progressive lawmakers from across the state slept outside the Governor’s Office in the War Room of the State Capitol. They’re advocating for increased taxes on the wealthy which has been a key area of disagreement between Democrat lawmakers and the Governor. The Senate and Assembly one-house budget resolutions included about $7 billion in revenue raisers, but the governor has voiced concerns.

“We were here all night because we have to bring this viscerally to the Governor because he has gone wildly out of touch,” said NYS Senator Jabari Brisport.

While the state has received billions in stimulus from the federal government, advocates say a recurring revenue stream is necessary for issues like healthcare and housing.

“We have all the money, all the resources that we need to end housing instability and homelessness in the state, but we have a Governor who lacks the political will and New Yorkers are fed up with it,” Brisport said.

Republicans have said there should be zero tax increases and continue to be “disappointed” about the late budget.

“Here we are April 2nd, just like we were yesterday afternoon saying what’s going on with the budget. April 2nd’s Friday before a holiday weekend, before Easter weekend and no new bills have been introduced,” NYS Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay said this afternoon.

Only the Debt Services budget bill has passed.

Republicans have also noted the State Comptroller’s message that if a deal isn’t adopted on Monday, about 39,000 state employees may see a delay in getting their paychecks.