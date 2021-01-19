NYS Senate Majority pushes help for small businesses impacted by COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New legislation is being advanced in New York State to further support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York State Senate Majority announced on Tuesday that they plan to advance major legislation to help support small businesses in the state. The action will build upon legislation passed in July 2020.

According to the Senate Majority, the new legislative package will include protecting small businesses from eviction and foreclosure, protecting restaurants from third-party delivery fees and establishing a partial-unemployment system.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins commented on the new legislative package.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Senate Democratic Majority has been committed to addressing the needs of struggling New York small businesses and workers,” shared Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins. “Our legislative package builds on the bills we have already advanced in recent months to help address this crisis. These efforts will help keep our storefronts and restaurants open, cut business costs and help workers keep their jobs.”

The legislation advanced by the Senate Democratic Majority includes the following.