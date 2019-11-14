NYS property taxes on the rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Property taxes in New York State are going up.

A new report showed tax collection increased by 2.4 percent since last year.

More than $36 billion in property taxes were levied this year by localities. School districts were the biggest piece of the pie.

“This report is a way for the public to understand where their property tax are coming from and where are they going to,” New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen Acquario said.

The report also showed that housing values are going up, especially in Western New York.

“That’s a very important indicator because that means there’s more economic activity in that particular region of the state, jobs, places where communities have invested in the infrastructure,” Acquario explained.

Property values in Erie, Oswego and Columbia Counties have increased by more than 10 percent from 2017 to 2019.

“The values of those homes go up and taxation will rise with the increase in value of these properties without the government increasing the rate,” Acquario said.

Counties levied about $6 billion of property taxes for 2019.