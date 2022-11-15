ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Retail marijuana in New York State continues to move forward.

Despite a legal battle challenging the dispensary application process in five areas of the state, the search has begun to identify potential dispensary locations.

The New York State Dormitory Authority said they are working with the local real estate firm CBRE to identify potential leasing locations for approved applicants. In Saratoga County, the chamber of commerce executive director said he has been working to connect property owners with the firm.

There is no word on specific locations under review. The NYS Office of Cannabis Management has its next meeting scheduled for Monday, November 21.