ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Legislature is celebrating 50 years of messenger services. Messengers make hundreds of deliveries throughout Empire State Plaza and neighboring buildings each day.

They also answer phones, track packages, and more. Many messengers have disabilities, and on Thursday, they were recognized with a banquet in the Senate Hall focusing on what they can do.

“We know that this group of employees has really given incredible value to us as a body in addition to making sure our messages get to where they’re supposed to be on time, and also bring a spirit of friendliness and just willingness to do so much,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

Some messengers have served for more than 30 years and were issued a plaque in honor of their dedication. State leaders hope the success of the program will inspire other employers to give opportunities to people with disabilities.