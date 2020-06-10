NYS Legislature passes more police reforms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State lawmakers have passed several bills this week on police reforms.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the legislation is ‘not a cure for racism,’ but is a ‘step and a path to equality.’ “Sadly we all know that there will be more moments that will shake us all to our core. But, in this chamber, we also understand that our response to those moments will make all the difference,” she said.

Both chambers passed a bill today that establishes an Attorney General Office of Special Investigations for when a person dies during or after a police encounter. Another bill creates a Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office. Other reforms this week included the repeal of 50A which shields police disciplinary records, and an anti-chokehold act.

“The most dramatic police reform in the country and it will happen in New York this week and we’re proud of it,” Governor Cuomo said today during a press briefing at LGA Airport.

Another bill that passed the legislature requires New York State Police to wear body cameras. We asked them about the legislation and the status on a body camera pilot program that was announced earlier this year.

In a statement New York State Police said, “Planning is underway. We’ve received vendor responses to our Solicitation for Interest. Details about the program are still in development, and we do not yet have a cost estimate.”