ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state lawmakers voted on the Assembly redistricting map that was sent to them last week from the Independent Redistricting Commission. The map passed in both the Senate and Assembly.

The lines are very similar to ones already in place.

“The single most effected district was the 101st. We called it the snake district; some called it an abomination. But it was a very, very long, thin district that reached from as far as southern New York near Westchester, all the way up to the Syracuse area. Some places or many places only a single town wide,” explained Charles Nesbitt, Vice Chairman of the Independent Redistricting Commission.

Assemblymembers will run under the new districts in the upcoming 2024 election.