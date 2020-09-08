NYS launching school COVID-19 online report card dashboard tomorrow

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As students head back to school for the start of the new academic year, New York State has a new tool intended to keep parents and staff in the know when it comes to the coronavirus.

“As a parent your first instinct, protect your child. They’re nervous. Teachers are nervous,” said Governor Cuomo. And as a way to keep the public informed, the state is launching an online K-12 school COVID report card dashboard. Schools will need to regularly report detailed COVID information to the State Department of Health.

While the dashboard is not yet ready, the Governor says it will be user friendly and give parents and teachers the confidence they need. “You go to the website. You punch in your address. It tells you what school district that your child is in. Once you go to that school district, it will tell you everything you need to know about where that school district is with COVID,” the Governor said.

The dashboard is set to launch tomorrow at https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/.