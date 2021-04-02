NYS launches website for Office of Cannabis Management

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2013 file photo, farmer Breezy shows off the distinctive leaves of a marijuana plant during a tour of his plantation in Jamaica’s central mountain town of Nine Mile. While the island has a regulated medical marijuana industry and decriminalized small amounts of weed in 2015, it is running low on the illegal market, due to heavy heavy rains followed by extended drought, an increase in consumption and a drop in the number of traditional marijuana farmers. (AP Photo/David McFadden, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a website for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

This website will provide information on the OCM’s regulatory structure which, with the Cannabis Control Board, will oversee the licensure, cultivation, production, distribution, sale and taxation of medical, adult-use and cannabinoid hemp within New York State.

The website also provides resources for individuals seeking medical cannabis practitioners, caregivers and medical cannabis IDs as well as businesses seeking licensure to participate in adult-use, medical and cannabinoid hemp industries.

“Legalizing cannabis was the first step in this historic endeavor to right the wrongs of the past,” the governor said in a statement.

The website provides preliminary information, pending the creation of the Cannabis Control Board, about the future of the industry as well as resources for individuals and businesses seeking information.

Gov. Cuomo signed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act into law Wednesday morning after it was passed by the New York State Assembly and Senate Tuesday.

According to the governor’s office, the legislation: