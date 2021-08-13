NYS Assembly closes the chapter on Cuomo impeachment investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Assembly’s impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo has come to an abrupt stop.

Local lawmakers are noting the importance of bringing the findings to light and that Gov. Cuomo can still run for office.

“Today he is still the governor of New York. So there’s no reason why we couldn’t come back in Albany on Monday, go through the evidence and impeach him,” said NY Assemblyman Chris Tague.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says one reason to stop the impeachment probe included after Governor Cuomo resigned it wouldn’t be necessary to remove him from office. The other reason was that Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine and counsel didn’t believe it could move forward constitutionally.

Committee Member Phil Steck says the decision didn’t come as a shock.

“I can’t say I was entirely surprised. But I feel strongly that it’s important to the public faith in the New York State Assembly that our committee issues a report,” said Steck.

Heastie says the committee looked not only into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, but also the states COVID nursing home data controversy and issues concerning the governors book.

Senator James Tedisco says the decision will have lasting effects.

“We needed to impeach him not only to prove he was guilty of this, but we needed to stop him from ever saying that he would be able to run for office again and impact another round of constituents,” said Tedisco.

Assembly Member Tague says when it comes to money this impeachment investigation wouldn’t have made a dent in NY States $212B budget.

“But we are worried about $10M for an investigation of wrong doing where 15,000 plus vulnerable senior citizens died. I don’t think you could put a price tag on justice,” said Tague.

The Assembly Speaker said the evidence would have likely resulted in filing articles of impeachment. He asked all of the relevant evidence to be turned over to outside authorities investigating Governor Cuomo.