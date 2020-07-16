NYGOP members push for in-school instruction this fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republicans in New York State are calling for in-class instruction this fall as we await a decision from Governor Andrew Cuomo. That determination, based on a formula, won’t be made until the first week of August.

“I view that we cannot re-open as a country; as a state, we cannot have a truly fully functioning economy without our schools being opened,” said NYGOP Chair Nick Langworthy.

GOP leaders said the clock is ticking for a decision on school re-openings, especially for working parents facing uncertainty over finding childcare.

“If daycares can open and these people that don’t go to school are going to go to daycare, what are we doing here? That doesn’t make any sense, and you’re really not protecting the kids if that was your major intent was to protect the kids,” said Niagara County Legislator Richard Andres.

The New York State Education Department released a framework for guidance earlier in the week for school districts. It included in-person, remote and hybrid instruction. On Thursday, the details were released in a 145-page document.

Some have concerns over the quality of continued virtual instruction.

“Without in-school instruction, the majority of children suffered both academically and socially,” Langworthy said.

Another big question remains where the funding will come from for school districts to implement COVID-19 precautions.

“These schools cannot receive cuts and also be required to come up with the PPE and supplies and …do all this other stuff that they’re supposed to do; that’s just not going to work,” said Assemblymember Mary Beth Walsh.

Meanwhile, on the school sports front, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association voted to delay the fall sports start date and cancel fall championships.

