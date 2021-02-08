NY Senate Dems advances legislative package to combat housing discrimination

Model homes and for sale signs line the streets as construction continues at a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Senate Majority advanced major legislation on Monday to continue addressing house discrimination affecting many in the state.

According to the State Senate, this legislative package was created following two public hearings on housing discrimination that included 25 subpoenas and responds to the Senate Majority’s 97-page investigative report on fair housing and discrimination.

The bills will help implement fair housing practices, implicit bias training, compensatory relief to victims of housing discrimination, create an anti-discrimination housing fund and increase required training.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart- Cousins commented on the new legislative package.

“There is no place in New York for housing discrimination and predatory practices,” said Stewart-Cousins. “Buying a new home should be a special achievement in a person’s life without the risk of becoming victim of abhorrent discrimination.”

This legislative package, officially announced to the public on Monday, includes: