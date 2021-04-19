NY Republicans talk gubernatorial race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 race for New York Governor is a long way away, but as Governor Andrew Cuomo faces multiple scandals, Republicans are starting to get organized for the election.

The New York GOP held a county chairs meeting in Albany Monday. Several Republicans were there to pitch why they would make the best candidate for Governor. So far, Congressman Lee Zeldin and Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli have announced that they will be running for the Republican nomination.

Some of the big issues among candidates or potential candidates include property tax relief, boosting the economy and safety.

There are also several other Republicans mulling over a run, including Joe Holland, Andrew Giuliani, and former gubernatorial candidates Rob Astorino and Marc Molinaro.

“There’s real opportunity to provide real solutions to problems. Driving down property taxes, confronting poverty, making sure the education system works, public safety. That connects with average New Yorkers,” Molinaro said.

Zeldin has raised more than $2.5 million since his announcement that he would be running. NY GOP Chair Nick Langoworthy says that it would be a fair assumption that Zeldin is the front runner at this point for the GOP nomination and has set the pace for the rest of the field.

In 2019, Gov. Cuomo said he planned to run for a fourth term. Last month, he was asked if he would still be running but said that it wasn’t a day “for politics.”