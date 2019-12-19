NY republicans concerned with bail reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republicans in New York State continue to express concerns over the new bail reform law that will go into effect on January 1.

“At the end of the day, we don’t believe these changes in the law are going to keep people safer,” NYS Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan said.

As we get closer to the official implementation of the new bail reform laws, those in law enforcement continue to speak out against the changes.

“If you come home and you catch somebody in your home, call 911 and we catch them coming out of your home with your property and arrest them, it’s a C-violent felony,” Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino said. “But the way the law is written, we have to give them an appearance ticket in most cases.”

Giardino also argues the discovery reforms will put a strain on counties.

“To us, this is an unfunded mandate,” he said. “I have a small department of 19 roll patrol officers. I currently have in preparation for this a sergeant and a captain gathering the videotapes, gathering the documents and gathering the 911 calls.”

Meanwhile, a Senate Majority spokesperson says the “Republicans in Albany” are “fear mongering.” In a statement he says, “… the reality is all these reforms will save taxpayer money, improve monitoring and oversight for suspects of low-level crimes, protect New Yorkers’ rights, and keep our communities safe.”

“Sheriffs I’ve spoken with, the DAs I’ve spoken with, and the chiefs all agree that we need reform for bail and discovery, but everybody wants it to be reasonable reform,” Giardino said. “And reasonable means don’t shove it on us that we have to have everything done at the same time.”