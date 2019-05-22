NY puts Democrats a step closer to getting Trump tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) – The New York State Senate and Assembly have passed legislation that allows the state tax department to turn over public officials’ state returns to congressional committees.

New York State lawmakers voted to clear the way for Congress to obtain state tax returns of public officials, including the returns of President Donald Trump.

“This president has not shared his returns breaking a 40-year tradition in the United States beginning with Richard Nixon and it’s crucial that we stand up for that principle and at the same time support Congress’s role as a co-equal branch of government,” Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27th District)

Sen. Hoylman who sponsored the legislation says it’s about oversight.

“New York has a unique responsibility being the home state of Donald Trump. We’re also standing up for the principle of law here that no one is above our state or federal statutes, not even the holder of the highest office in the land.”

Opponents of the legislation say it’s politically motivated.

“If we were so concerned about this why don’t we just employ our own legislative bodies to review the tax returns, why are we giving that power to the congressional doesn’t make sense to me,” Assemblyman Will Barclay (R-120th District) said.

Barclay says the legislature should attend to other state issues.

“Trying to insert ourselves in the national debate, federal debate on whether president trump should release his returns to congress or not seems ludicrous to me that we’re doing that at this late time in the session.”

The bill now heads to the Governor’s desk.