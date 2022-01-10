NY Legislature votes down redistricting maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Legislature has voted down the redistricting maps sent to them by the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC). The plans were submitted on Jan. 3, and lawmakers voted on them on Monday.

In the Senate, the maps were voted down by a vote of 19 to 44. The commission now has until the end of February to figure out an agreement on the two maps and turn them into one.

The IRC is redrawing the state’s Congressional lines after the 2020 Census. Drafts of the maps were released in September.

