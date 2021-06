ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Both the State Assembly and Senate have passed a bill that will make it illegal for anyone younger than 18 to get married.

Four years ago, New York State raised the age of consent for marriage from 14 to 18 years old, but judges were still given the option to allow 17-year-olds to tie the knot.

Under this new bill, judges would no longer have that power.