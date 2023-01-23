ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly a dozens members of the New York Legislature served food to restaurant workers at 667 Prime in Albany on Monday.

They’re reintroducing legislation to phase out the subminimum wage for tipped workers over several years until tipped workers receive the full minimum wage with tips on top. Currently, subminimum wage sits at 66 percent of the minimum wage.

Last year, One Fair Wage reported that nearly 50 percent of New York workers considered leaving their jobs in the restaurant industry with 90 percent citing low wages and tips as the primary reason.