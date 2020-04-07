NY lawmakers seek to protect renters during pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three New York lawmakers are working together to introduce legislation that would protect renters from eviction during the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s call the Safe Harbor Act and would prevent landlords from evicting tenants for unpaid rent accrued during the State of Emergency plus six months after.

If passed, it would strengthen the 90-day executive order preventing evictions. Landlords would continue to be able to seek judgments for unpaid rent but tenants would have housing stability with no threat of eviction for non-payment in the meantime.

