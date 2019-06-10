NY lawmakers propose bill to legalize prostitution

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) – New York lawmakers introduced a bill that would decriminalize sex work in the state on Monday.

The Stop Violence in the Sex Trades Act amends statutes so that consenting adults who trade sex, collaborate with or support sex working peers, or patronize adult sex workers will not be criminalized.

Lawmakers say the proposal would also change an existing law that would allow people to trade no-longer-criminalized sex in spaces where legal businesses are permitted. Penalties for trafficking and patronizing a person under the age of 18 would remain under the proposal.

The proposal amends or repeals the following: