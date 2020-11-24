NY lawmakers introduce E-Learn Act for students learning remotely

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York lawmakers and education advocates announced the E-Learn Act, which would provide free, high quality broadband to every student in school in New York State during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill hopes to address the digital divide that was already a problem for low-income and minority students as well as district throughout the state.

All students ages 5-21 in public, private or charter schools as well as those who are homeschooled are eligible for the E-Learn program.