ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett has submitted her resignation. Her last day in office will be January 1, 2023.

Dr. Bassett will be returning to the Harvard School of Public Health where she worked for three years before being named New York’s health commissioner in 2021. She replaced Dr. Howard Zucker, who resigned amid criticism over how the state handled nursing home deaths at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Bassett’s statement is below: