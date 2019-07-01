NY GOP elects new leadership

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State GOP officially elected new leadership on Monday.

Erie County Committee Chair Nick Langworthy was unanimously elected to take over for outgoing party chairman Ed Cox.

For state republicans, their big focus is with democrats, who are in control of the state legislature and executive office.

“We will rebuild, retool and revitalize the Republican Party across the state of New York,” Langworthy said.

“Our comeback starts now today with the election of Nick Langworthy, the New York State Republican Committee Chair,” former Congressman Tom Reynolds said.

In his speech, Langworthy criticized several progressive polices, including new legislation signed into law this session allowing those who are in the country illegally to obtain drivers licenses. And he spoke out against several of the democrats’ criminal justice policies.

“As Republicans, we stand with law enforcement, and we’re behind the thin blue line,” he said.

In regards to winning more elections, he had this to say: “We need to do a better job of listening. We need more dialogue, we need to do a better job of recruiting candidates, and providing them with the manpower they need to win elections.”

Langworthy also suggested conducting a Republican voter registration drive.