NY employers must have workplace safety plans for COVID-19 under HERO Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — COVID-19 has been designated as an airborne infectious disease under New York’s HERO Act.

The HERO Act requires employers to implement workplace safety plans in the event of an airborne infectious disease.

Additionally, the law protects employees from retaliation from their employer in the event a complaint is made about an employer’s failure to comply with the law.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office says the employers can adopt a plan crafted by New York State’s Department of Labor, or create their own, as long as it abides by HERO Act standards.

“While we continue to increase our vaccination numbers, the fight against the Delta variant is not over, and we have to do everything we can to protect our workers,” Gov. Hochul said. “This designation will ensure protections are in place to keep our workers safe and support our efforts to combat the virus and promote health and safety.”