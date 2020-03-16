NY coordinating COVID-19 response with CT, NJ

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have agreed on a set of new rules and regulations.

Starting at 8 p.m. Monday, a new set of polices will go into effect across the Tri-State Area.

“I don’t want to have one set of rules here and a different set of rules in New Jersey, because then I close down the bars, you’ll get in the car you’ll drive to New Jersey,” NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “Makes no sense.”

Bars and restaurants will need to close at 8 p.m., but takeout will still be available. In an e-mail, Uber Eats said it will waive delivery fees.

Gyms, casinos and theaters will also need to close their doors at 8 p.m.

“There is no benefit to try to shop New York versus Connecticut versus New Jersey,” Cuomo said. “Gatherings of 50 or more people will also be prohibited across the three states.”

“We are all in this together,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “And folks know this but let’s remind everybody that the work against this coronavirus isn’t just up to some of us. It’s gotta be up to all of us.”

Cuomo said in a press conference call Monday there was no discussion on closing public transportation in the state or between the states.

