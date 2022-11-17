ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica is stepping down at the end of the year to become the executive director of Puerto Rico’s fiscal control board.

Mujica was appointed by former governor Andrew Cuomo and has been a fiscal advisor for state leaders for more than 25 years. He said the state is on strong financial footing and will work with Gov. Kathy Hochul to put together next year’s budget before he most into his new role.

“Being Budget Director is the job of a lifetime, and I have enjoyed the role for longer than anyone has since the Rockefeller Administration. I thank Governor Hochul for the opportunity to work with her and everyone at the Division of the Budget for their hard work and great expertise in managing the state’s finances. I have spent more than half my life advising governors, legislative leaders and other government officials in New York on state budget, fiscal and policy issues. New York State is on strong financial footing with record reserves planned over the next several years, and I look forward to helping put together the Executive Budget for 2024 in the days ahead. My new position will also be the opportunity of a lifetime and I am humbled and honored to go to the place of my family and heritage to work with Governor Pierluisi and the people of Puerto Rico to rebuild the economy and restore opportunity.”

Gov. Hochul thanked Mujica for his service and said she will work with the Division of the Budget as they begin looking for a new director.