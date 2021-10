ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bill has been introduced in the New York State Senate that would ban the possession and use of live ammunition at film production facilities.

The bill comes after cinemaphotographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin in an accidental shooting on a movie set in New Mexico. It would also require everyone working on a film production to receive firearm safety training.

The bill was introduced on Wednesday and is currently in committee.