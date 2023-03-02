ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state regulators approved an additional 150 cannabis dispensary licenses on Thursday. The total number of approved licenses in the state is now 300.

The majority of those licenses have gone toward businesses run by those who have been impacted by old laws that prohibited cannabis. One prospective dispensary owner said he was excited by Thursday’s announcement.

“More people that were impacted by the laws against cannabis now have an opportunity to get into the space,” CAURD holder Matthew Robinson said. “So that’s definitely a major thing. That’s a win for the state, for the people, and it shows that they’re trying to make amends and fix the things that were done.”

Fourteen prospective dispensaries in the Capital Region now have licenses. It’s still unclear when the first one will open.