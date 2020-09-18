NY approved to pay out second round of LWA benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State has been approved to pay out the additional three weeks of Lost Wages Assistance program benefits.

So far New York has paid out about $1.9 billion in those $300 per week LWA payments. The second and last round of funds will also be heading out to New Yorkers soon, which includes the retroactive payments for the weeks ending on August 23rd, August 30th and September 6th.

In a statement State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon commented on the ending of the program saying in part: “… it is unconscionable for the Federal government to once again cut Americans off from this support. Leaders in Washington D.C. must pass a comprehensive package that supports unemployed families and the state and local governments that are hurting from this pandemic. Anything less is simply unacceptable.”

The State Department of Labor says about 2.3 million New Yorkers are eligible for the second round of LWA payments. Of those about 2.1 million are prequalified. They will receive a text and an email saying so, and won’t need to do anything else.

There’s about another 157,000 people who are eligible for one or more of the six weeks of LWA payments and have been sent an email alerting them to certify their benefits.

And, there’s about 23,700 people who are eligible for one or more weeks of the last round of LWA payments who will get an email telling them to certify theirs.

People who are prequalified, and those who complete their certification for the second round of LWA by 5pm on Tuesday should get their payments next week. If not, it’s on a “rolling basis.” That means their payments will be released as they certify. Once they’re certified the payments will be released to their account the next business day.

So far the state Department of Labor has paid out almost $45 billion in benefits since the start of the pandemic.