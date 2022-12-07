ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James addressed the sexual harassment allegations against a top aide for the first time.

James said her office put Ibrahim Khan under restrictions within 24 hours after the allegations surfaced and asked an independent law firm to conduct an investigation within 72 hours. She said she is confident in the integrity of the investigation.

“First and foremost, I thank the women who came forward, and I want to assure them that they were heard and that I believe them. “My office treated this matter as aggressively as every other matter that has come before our office. Within 24 hours, our office took disciplinary action and put Ibrahim Khan under restrictions, and within 72 hours, we engaged an outside law firm that began an impartial and exhaustive review of the allegations. Mr. Khan resigned while the process was still ongoing. When the process concluded, my office spoke with each individual and informed them that allegations were substantiated. I am confident in the steps that were taken to swiftly review the allegations and in the integrity of the investigation.” New York Attorney General Letitia James

Sources previously told NEWS10 that the allegations against Khan came from multiple people and were brought to the attorney general’s office through a third party and date back to a year ago.