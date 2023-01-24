ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has set a date to unveil her fiscal budget for 2024. The governor will present the budget to the state in the Red Room on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The presentation is expected to begin at 1 p.m.
Courtney Ward
Posted:
Updated:
