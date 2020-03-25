New York state senator proposes delaying rent payments 3 months

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WROC) — State Sen. Michael Gianaris, the Democratic Deputy Senate Majority Leader who represents part of Queens, introduced a bill postponing rent payments for 90 days.
Senate Bill S8125 would suspend rent for certain tenants as a response to COVID-19.
The bill is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee, about twenty additional state senators have co-sponsored the bill, and there is also a version in the Assembly.
Last week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo listed measures enacted for financial relief amid the pandemic, including:
- 90-day mortgage relief
- Waive mortgage payments based on financial hardship
- No negative reporting to credit bureaus
- Grace period for loan modifications
- No late payment fees or online payment fees
- Postponing or suspending foreclosures
- Waive fees for overdrafts, ATMs, and credit cards
