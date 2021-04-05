State workers could see delay in paychecks if no budget is passed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/AP) — Five days past the deadline and New York is still waiting on a budget deal. If one is not adopted by the end of the day April 5, tens of thousands of state workers could have their paychecks delayed.

“We have alerted the Governor and the state Legislature that if a state budget is not adopted on Monday, about 39,000 state workers may have a delay in receiving their paychecks,” State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “Many are essential workers who must show up at work every day and put in long, hard hours. For the workers that get paper checks or have payments set up on direct withdrawal, I urge them to be mindful of the impact of a late state budget on their personal finances.”

Over the weekend, lawmakers have been saying they are nearing an agreement.

A top sticking point in the roughly $200 billion spending bill is a proposal to raise taxes on millionaires. It’s something several GOP lawmakers are against after receiving federal pandemic aid.

Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay said, “When we got $12.5 billion dollars from the federal government, our revenues from the state haven’t been as bad as what was expected at the beginning of the pandemic, and we’ve lost 1.5 million people in New York State after the last decade. They’re not leaving because of the weather, they’re leaving because of the high taxes.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo has expressed hesitation on the tax hike in the past.