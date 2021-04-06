State budget on track to pass, not without ire from members of both parties

New York State FY 2022 Budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Majority leaders in both chambers and Governor Cuomo have come to an agreement on the state budget which will see $212 billion in spending for the 2022 fiscal year. 

Despite the agreement, there’s opposition from members of both parties who don’t want to see the bill passed as is. 

“We got a lot of wins in a whole host of areas, but there are some bitter losses and some tradeoffs,” said Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy. 

The budget is five days late and counting. Despite challenges, lawmakers say the budget will ultimately pass. 

“I think at this point there is a real confidence that we are moving forward,” Fahy said. 

 Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner is one of the democrats opposing the budget. She has come out against one of the provisions which will give $2.1 billion in unemployment to undocumented workers. 

“There’s a lot of aspects of this that people have raised concerns about, so I would expect a long debate on it,” Woener said. 

Woener said that money should go to documented families and businesses who have struggled during the pandemic. 

Other monetary highlights help sectors hard hit by the pandemic. The budget includes $29.5 billion in school aid and $1 billion for small business recovery. Non-monetary items include legalized mobile sports betting, affordable broadband internet and nursing home reform. 

“Our state budget in New York will be larger than Texas and Florida’s state budget combined, and we have less population than either of those two states,” said Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt. 

Ortt said provisions like unemployment for undocumented workers are “out of whack.” The minority leader also said the budget will only contribute to people further leaving the state. 

“We’ll be asking questions tonight. We’ll be debating this bill no doubt until the wee hours of the morning. When we finally, I suspect, conclude,” Ortt said. 

There is a “budget extender” that will make sure state workers continue getting paid until April 8.

