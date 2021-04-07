NYS passes $212B budget

New York State FY 2022 Budget
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Fiscal Year 2022 budget has officially passed the legislature after the state Assembly passed the budget late Wednesday night.

The budget already passed the state Senate early Wednesday morning. The budget totals $212 billion.

Although full details of the budget agreement have not been made public yet, officials from the governor’s office say the final budget accomplishes major legislative priorities, including:

  • A record $29.5 billion in aid to schools aid
  • $29 billion in public and private green economy investments
  • $2.4 billion for rent and homeowner relief
  • $2.4 billion for child care
  • $2.1 billion for excluded workers
  • $1 billion for small business recovery
  • A first-in-the-nation plan to make broadband internet affordable
  • Legalizing mobile sports betting
  • Implementing comprehensive nursing home reforms

Additionally, state officials say the Enacted Budget closes the deficit and invests in the ongoing response to the pandemic and recovery efforts.

Spending

The budget agreement includes spending in the following categories:

  • Total State Operating Funds: $111 billion
  • All Funds spending $212 billion
  • School Aid: $29.5 billion, a $3 billion increase.

The budget still needs to be signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

