ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cuomo Administration unveiled its $193 billion budget plans Tuesday afternoon. The Governor touched on some of the proposals from his State of the State presentation like legalizing mobile sports betting and recreational marijuana to generate revenues, but this year's speech was very much focused on Washington's actions.

The state budget will be dependent on funding it receives from the federal government. The Governor wants $15 billion from Congress. He's also calling for a repeal of SALT, or the state and local tax deduction cap.