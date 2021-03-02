New York State Legislature completes Consensus Forecast

Budget Director Robert Mujica in the Senate Gallery awaiting confirmation for a position on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board during a legislative session June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the New York State Legislature released the Consensus Forecast for the 2022 fiscal year. It predicts revenues for the upcoming year.

Although many variables can change what happens, they’re predicting $2.5 billion more than Cuomo predicted in January. New York will base its budget on this revenue forecast.

The New York Consensus Forecasting Conference includes representatives from the minority and majority—Republicans and Democrats—of both houses of the legislature and the executive branch. Members include:

Sen. Liz Krueger, chair of the Senate Finance Committee

Sen. Tom O’Mara, ranking minority member of the Senate Finance Committee

Assemblywoman Helene E. Weinstein, chair of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee

Assemblyman Ed Ra, ranking minority member of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee

Dr. Robert Mujica, New York’s Budget Director

The conference predicts that—after a steep 12.1% decline in employment in New York in fiscal year 2021—the state will experience 8.8% growth in fiscal year 2022. It also predicts growth in personal income and wages following previous dips.

New York’s fiscal year begins April 1 and ends March 31.

The Consensus Forecast is used when both Houses of the Legislature develop their own one-house budget bills, and to negotiate what each separate part of government can spend, or “table targets.” Once Conference Committees begin, they determine table targets using forecast.

State law requires that the executive branch and the minority and majority in both Houses agree on a revenue estimate to continue negotiating the budget process. Otherwise, the Legislature must turn to estimates from New York State’s Comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli.

