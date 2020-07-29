Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID in schools
Special Reports
Pass or Fail
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
New York News
North Country
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Entertainment
Stocks
Top Stories
Some Glens Falls schools to resume in-person classes; on-campus testing to continue
Woman accused of helping steal Pelosi laptop freed from jail
New York lowers flags to half-staff in honor of soldiers killed in military helicopter crash
LIVE: A look at what’s next a day after Biden’s inauguration
Live
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Ski Report
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
The Big Game
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Trimmings on 10
Giving on 10
Coats for Kids
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Women’s Health
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps and Site
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
New York State FY 2022 Budget
Gov. Cuomo delivers state budget proposal
Video
NYS Budget Director holds post-budget address Q&A
Video
Breaking down Gov. Cuomo’s 2022 executive budget
Video
NY22 court battle to pause until later this week as campaigns prepare closing arguments for Jan. 22
Video
State of the State: Comprehensive guide to the Governor’s 2021 plan for New York
Video
More New York State FY 2022 Budget Headlines
Tioga Downs owner embraces call for mobile sports betting, differs on how to do it
Video
How much are states with legalized marijuana making off tax revenue? Could NY benefit?
‘Nightmare scenario’: State cuts could impact HIV/AIDS patients across region
Video
Warren County unveils 2021 budget with $2.2 million spending cut
Saratoga County releases tentative 2021 budget
New York’s Republican leaders push for federal aid to local governments
Report: Federal virus aid shortchanged NYC, other epicenters
REPORT: 20% school cuts impact New York’s high-need districts the most
New York State predicts pandemic to cause $62 billion loss by 2024
New York Medicaid enrollments highest since 2014
Download our news app
Click Below to set up your cable box
Coronavirus Outbreak
Some Glens Falls schools to resume in-person classes; on-campus testing to continue
GlobalFoundries, Acer, the Gateway Foundation, AMD to donate 100 Chromebooks to Capital Region BOCES
COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 78 new deaths, 3,987 new cases
Video
Gov. Phil Scott tests negative for COVID-19, will continue isolating
Fauci: US will remain WHO member, join global coronavirus vaccine program
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
SAT ditching optional essay and subject tests
Capital Region college start dates: Spring 2021 semester
Video
Vermont school districts urge lawmakers to address growing budget crisis
Video
New York graduation rate rose 1.4% during pandemic
Gloversville schools prepare for potential remote learning
Video
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first