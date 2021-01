ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) — New York is looking at a $15 billion budget gap from COVID-19 related expenses including a loss in sales tax revenue. On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed the executive budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

Gov. Cuomo talked about the budget gap during his State of the State address. Though he wants the state to legalize recreational marijuana and online sports betting to increase tax revenues, he also said they wouldn't be enough to make up for the budget shortfall.