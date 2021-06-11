New York moves closer to slavery reparations

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York took a tentative step closer toward reparations for slavery on Wednesday. The state Assembly passed a bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Charles Barron, that would set up a commission to study slavery and its impact on Black New Yorkers.

“Some people say, ‘Well I didn’t oppress you. My European ancestors came at the turn of the century. Why should I have to pay?’ I don’t care if you came here last night,” Barron said. “You benefited from the ill-gotten gains.”