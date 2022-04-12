ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has been taken into custody on campaign finance charges. According to ABC News, a press conference at noon will unseal an indictment charging Benjamin with bribery and related offenses.

ABC News linked the charges to a scheme to obtain campaign money in exchange for a state grant. The Associated Press refers to U.S. prosecutors who said it’s a federal corruption investigation.

According to the New York Times, Benjamin will be appearing in Manhattan federal court. He reportedly surrendered to authorities to face the charges in connection with a past campaign.

