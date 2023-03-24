ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York state still needs a leader for it’s court system, and the process to pick a new chief judge has taken a step forward. The state’s commission on judicial nomination has released seven possible appointees for chief judge.

Gov. Kathy Hochul must make an appointment by April 23. That candidate will be evaluated by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will make a recommendation to the full senate. The senate will then decide whether to confirm the nominee.

The nominees are Hon. Anthony Cannataro, Hon. Elizabeth Garry, Caitlin Halligan, Corey Stoughton, Hon. Shirley Troutman, Hon. Gerald Whalen, and Hon. Rowan Wilson.

The previous nominee, Judge Hector LaSalle, had his nomination rejected by the full senate in February. A republican lawmaker filed a lawsuit over the process after the judiciary committee voted against advancing his nomination to the full senate.

Some democrats argued LaSalle was too conservative. The previous chief judge, Janet DiFiore, stepped down in August.