ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– According to the CDC, infant mortality rates increased for the first time in 20 years.

From 2021 to 2022, infant mortality rose 3% in the United States. It increased significantly for babies of women between the ages of 25 to 29 years old with with maternal complications and bacterial sepsis being two of the leading causes of death.

“Like many other injustices, race certainly is a factor,” said Governor Kathy Hochul during a press conference on Monday. “Black babies are two times more likely to die than white babies. Black women are 3 to 4 times more likely to die in childbirth.”

The governor today signing legislation to create a doula directory, so New Yorkers know where to they can receive their services

“It will ultimately reduce barriers to getting a good quality, maternal care, infant care, and helping areas were trying to fight and drive down the mortality rates,” said Hochul.

Starting on January 1st, doula coverage will be available for all Medicaid enrollees in the state, something pharmacist and lawmaker, John McDonald is in support of.

“I think that’s a very good idea it’s not just the months leading up, it’s the months leading after,” said Assemblyman McDonald. “We have expanded Medicaid coverage for the child for the whole year after birth, but we also have to make sure that Moms have the same support.”

The governor also announced $4.5 million dollars is going towards perinatal centers.