New bill aimed to grow kidney donor list

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the New York State Center for kidney transplant, New York’s wait list is the third longest in the country.

A new Senate bill hopes to encourage more people to become donors.

About 8,000 New Yorkers are waiting for a kidney transplant, according to NYKidney.org.

“There are literally thousands of people who are dying waiting to get a kidney transplant,” NY Sen. James Skoufis said. “In 2019, 8,000 on that list. We’re on track for about 400 donations.”

And in order to address the problem, new legislation would create an incentive for more donors. A new bill sponsored by Skoufis would give free health insurance for life to those who donate.

Under the bill, those who donate would get healthcare through New York State of Health Marketplace and cover the cost of all premiums.

“There are many people who are commenting to me ‘I would sign up if your bill passed,’ and ‘if I had that guarantee that I’m going to have healthcare for the rest of my life.'”

It would apply to all kidney donors who make their donation on or after the effective date, not previous donors.