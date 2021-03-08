New arrest reported in East Capitol Park stabbing fight

NY Capitol News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police at SP Capital arrested Dominic M. Wierzbicki, 41, of Albany in connection to the stabbing at East Capitol Park in Albany that took place the same day as the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

Police say they charged Wierzbicki after investigating the fight that took place on January 6 during a pro-Trump rally. They say Wierzbicki struck a counter-protester on the neck with a taser. Police successfully identified Wierzbicki through eyewitness accounts and video footage from the day.

Both charges—third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon—are class A misdemeanors, each worth under a year with a conviction, according to state sentencing guidelines. Police say Wierzbicki turned himself in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box