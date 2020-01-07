More lawmakers admit bail reform changes need to be made

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bail reform remains a big issue for lawmakers.

New York lawmakers are expressing their concerns regarding criminal justice reform, and more democrats are admitting that changes need to be made.

“Roll nothing back. Roll nothing back,” Citizen Action of New York Political Director Stanley Fritz said. “You’ve gotta stand firm on these laws because so far thousands of people have come home and nothing has happened because bail reform makes our communities safer.”

That’s what some supporters of the state’s new bail reform law have to say about calls for change. On Monday, GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said the law was “an epic failure in progress.”

“Repeal this disastrous law right now. And start over,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that there needs to be some adjustments.

“There’s no doubt this is still a work in progress and there are other changes that have to be made,” he said. “Again, it’s literally three or four days the legislature comes back next year and we’re going to work on it because there are consequences that we have to adjust for.”

And some democrats agree. While Assemblywoman Pat Fahy says the intent of the legislation is good, she looks forward to reviewing the law where appropriate.

“We’re trying to correct some historic injustices,” she said. “That said, when you make such momentous change — and this is momentous change — it’s clear we’ve got some tightening up to do.”