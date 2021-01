ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR)- In his final State of the State address, Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo talked about infrastructure. He spent nearly 30 minutes talking about a $306 billion investment in infrastructure projects throughout the state including the expansion of Penn Station, a $51 billion project in Midtown West Manhattan, completion of the Albany Skyway project, Rockaway Riverway Project in Rochester, a nursing school in Binghamton, and a hospital in Utica.

The Governor said infrastructure projects would not only create jobs but raise public confidence He asked for support from New Yorkers and talked about the state's long architectural history. "We have always built what they said we couldn't build."