Legislature passes SLEEP Act to ban loud vehicles

ALBANY, N.Y. (ABCNEWS) — Cars and motorcycles so loud that you feel the vibrations in your body when they pass by have long plagued New Yorkers, especially those who live in a city or near a busy road. But a law that passed both houses of the Legislature in the last budget session is designed to turn down the volume by banning devices that make souped-up vehicles so loud.

“Folks across New York can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they won’t be kept up at night by excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems,” said state Sen. Andrew Gounardes—who co-sponsored the bill alongside state Sen. Shelley Mayer—in a written statement. “This is a quality of life issue that has plagued our community and placed an undue burden on our neighbors for no logical reason other than to simply make noise.”

The Stop Loud and Excessive Exhaust Pollution (SLEEP) Act specifically bans selling or installing devices that increase the sound of a muffler on a motor vehicle or motorcycle. It would also increase fines for such modifications from $150 to $1,000 if signed by admitted car enthusiast Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has not yet signaled whether he will sign the bill.

“The problem of souped-up vehicles during COVID and before has been a serious problem throughout the state,” said Mayer.