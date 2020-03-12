Lawmakers talk paid sick leave amid coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the wake of the coronavirus, paid sick leave is an issue that many politicians are talking about at the federal and state level.

During his State of the State Address in January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed paid sick leave. Under the plan, companies with five to 99 employees would need to provide at least five days of paid sick leave annually, and companies with 100 or more would need to provide at least seven

The State of the State Book states: “The implementation of guaranteed paid sick leave echoes the promise of a secure and thriving workforce.”

The New York Statewide Paid Leave Coalition says 1.3 million New Yorkers “lack access to a single paid sick day.”

With the coronavirus outbreak, the Governor said his proposal is being amended to protect people who need to be quarantined or isolated from getting fired.

“We said if we are asking people to be quarantined, we are asking the legislature to pass a bill that says people will be paid by their employer if they’re on quarantine,” he said.

And the Governor said New York State is “leading by example.”

“New York State will pay any person who is quarantined who is an employee of New York State. So if you’re on mandatory quarantine, or on what we call precautionary quarantine, you’ll be paid if you’re a state employee.”

The paid sick leave for quarantined state workers is two weeks.

